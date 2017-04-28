DPS holds special graduation ceremony for K-9 units Local News DPS holds special graduation ceremony for K-9 units The Texas Department of Public Safety held a special graduation ceremony for their K-9 units.

"We got three new additional dogs joining the dogs in the field. We've been training the dogs now for 16 weeks," explains Captain Chris Jones. "We start pre-training the dogs before the students actually get here. So when the students get here the K-9's are already scent associated, so to speak. And then we have to bring the students up to speed with the K-9. So it takes approximately 16 weeks."

According to Captain Jones, the K-9 units become completely dependent on their handlers. "He spends all day with him even when he gets off work. He kennels the dog at his residence. It's a great responsibility. That's why we are real particular about who we choose for the program."

All three of the K-9 units in this graduation have been trained in narcotics detection.

According to DPS, two of the dogs that graduated were donated to them. The other was giving to the Texas Department of Public Safety by the United States Department of Defense.