DPS holds special graduation ceremony for K-9 units

By: Jeremiah Mosher

Posted:Apr 28 2017 09:01PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 09:01PM CDT

The Texas Department of Public Safety held a special graduation ceremony for their K-9 units. 

"We got three new additional dogs joining the dogs in the field. We've been training the dogs now for 16 weeks," explains Captain Chris Jones.  "We start pre-training the dogs before the students actually get here. So when the students get here the K-9's are already scent associated, so to speak. And then we have to bring the students up to speed with the K-9. So it takes approximately 16 weeks."

According to Captain Jones, the K-9 units become completely dependent on their handlers. "He spends all day with him even when he gets off work.  He kennels the dog at his residence.  It's a great responsibility.  That's why we are real particular about who we choose for the program."

All three of the K-9 units in this graduation have been trained in narcotics detection. 

According to DPS, two of the dogs that graduated were donated to them. The other was giving to the Texas Department of Public Safety by the United States Department of Defense. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories