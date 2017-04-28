AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez resigns, accepts new position [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption AISD Police Cruiser (Photo Credit: Jennifer Kendall) Local News AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez resigns, accepts new position The Austin Independent School District announced AISD Police Chief, Eric Mendez, will leave his job at the end of the year. He has accepted a new position but AISD would not say where.

This news comes just days after a case was re-opened into the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. On Friday, AISD called a sudden press conference here at headquarters to announce Mendez's resignation.

The district has not said where the job will be or if it will be in law enforcement. AISD says the position advances his career. Mendez will stay with the police department through the end of the school year.

Although it was coincidental, AISD says the pending investigations had nothing to do with his resignation. District officials say this in no way will affect the investigations that are underway.

"District officials have strong respect for Chief Mendez including his work and leadership for the department and it's important to recognize there has not been a question about chief's performance. He's a strong leader," said Reyne Telles, executive director of communication for AISD.

On Monday, Chief Mendez will meet with his officers and the district says they will have more information on the offer he has taken.

