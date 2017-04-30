Crews searching for missing 21-year-old man at Lake Travis

Rescue crews are searching for a missing 21-year-old man at Lake Travis.

First responders said a boat captain called around 2 p.m. Sunday to report that someone on a party barge went underwater and never came back up.

The two-story barge was across the lake from Emerald Point when rescue crews were called to the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said three people on the boat were jumping off a nearby cliff. All three surfaced with floatation devices, but as they swam to the boat one man lost his floatation device and went underwater. He never surfaced.

STAR Flight was called out to search from the sky while boat teams scoured the water. ATCEMS said the search moved from rescue to recovery mode around 3 pm.

"It's just a tragic situation. Lake Travis is a beautiful lake, but it's also a dangerous lake. We have a lot of steep drop offs, we have full grown trees, there's zero visibility, so in a rescue effort like this, we take it very, very seriously," said Travis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dive teams are assembling to search the area Monday morning.