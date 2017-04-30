Crews searching for missing 21-year-old man at Lake Travis

By: Jennifer Kendall

Posted:Apr 30 2017 05:16PM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 08:10PM CDT

Rescue crews are searching for a missing 21-year-old man at Lake Travis.

First responders said a boat captain called around 2 p.m. Sunday to report that someone on a party barge went underwater and never came back up.

The two-story barge was across the lake from Emerald Point when rescue crews were called to the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said three people on the boat were jumping off a nearby cliff. All three surfaced with floatation devices, but as they swam to the boat one man lost his floatation device and went underwater. He never surfaced.

STAR Flight was called out to search from the sky while boat teams scoured the water. ATCEMS said the search moved from rescue to recovery mode around 3 pm.

"It's just a tragic situation. Lake Travis is a beautiful lake, but it's also a dangerous lake. We have a lot of steep drop offs, we have full grown trees, there's zero visibility, so in a rescue effort like this, we take it very, very seriously," said Travis County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristen Dark. 

Dive teams are assembling to search the area Monday morning.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories