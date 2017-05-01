Cyclists ride from Houston to Austin, raise millions for MS research Local News Cyclists ride from Houston to Austin, raise millions for MS research On Sunday morning about 10,000 people who made the 2-day journey from Houston to Austin crossed the finish line at the Bob Bullock Museum.

More than 150 miles on a bicycle. No easy task.

"It's not an easy ride to go from Houston to Austin, I'm sure there's plenty of opportunities to quit or give up or give in and that's why you have to applaud these people when they come across the finish line because you can't even begin to understand what they've been through unless you've been on a ride yourself," said MS Society Ambassador Tyler Campbell.

It's the 33rd annual BP MS 150 benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"This is nearly 10,000 cyclists raising the goal of raising $16 million which makes us the single largest fundraising event for Multiple Sclerosis in the entire world," said Kelly Moran with the MS Society.

Moran says the money goes toward two things: the research -- like stopping the progression of the disease, restoring function and ending it altogether.



The money also goes toward support services for people living with MS.

Tyler Campbell, son of NFL legend Earl Campbell is an ambassador for the MS Society. He has the disease. He says talking with others who suffer from it is therapeutic.

"There's only so many things that a doctor can do but when you have the opportunity to sit down and speak to somebody who knows and has experienced what you've gone through, there's a certain love, there's a certain connection that gets fulfilled there," Campbell said.

'Team Hanley' has been riding in the MS 150 for 17 years. David Hanley says they ride for his brother Mark.

"In the early 1980's in Houston before it was popular my brother Mark got into cycling. He heard about the MS 150 when it started. A childhood friend has it. She's still with us. Mark rode it, never told anybody why," Hanley said.

Mark was later diagnosed with the similar Lou Gehrig’s disease. So they formed Team Hanley.

"We'll never forget him and Lee is still with us with the MS and everybody else that's fighting the disease, we do it for them year after year after year," Hanley said.

