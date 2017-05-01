Multiple stabbed at UT Austin

Multiple people were stabbed near Gregory Gym at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was dead on scene and three other victims were transported, according to EMS.

UT Student Kendrex J. White has been identified as the suspect in the attacks. He was taken into custody within two minutes after the first stabbing. White was a biology major and expected to graduate in 2018.

The Austin Police Department is assisting UT Austin Police. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to campus.

UT Austin canceled all remaining classes for Monday.

Update for @UTAustin campus. Classes cancelled today after violent attack. pic.twitter.com/wlHUkBsu56 — Maurie McInnis (@Maurie_McInnis) May 1, 2017

This is a developing story.