Protesters opposing Texas 'sanctuary city' bill stage sit-in

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Some protesters decrying proposed Texas legislation compelling local police to enforce federal immigration law are refusing to leave a state building where they held a sit-in.

More than 100 people, many wearing T-shirts denouncing the proposal against "sanctuary cities," marched Monday to the state Capitol, then to the Texas Department of Insurance building.

They sat in the lobby, vowing to remain until Republican Gov. Greg Abbott rejects the bill, which hasn't yet cleared the state Legislature.

They spent more than six hours demonstrating and chanting in English and Spanish. Some locked arms to block building entrances.

Police asked protesters to leave after 5 p.m., as the building was closing, and most peacefully complied, though about 20 stayed put.

Abbott wasn't present.