UT students describe violent attacks on campus Local News UT students describe violent attacks on campus A violent stabbing attack on campus claimed the life of a UT student. Three other students, who were all men, were also attacked with a large hunting knife. Police say the suspect is a fellow student.

It's was a chaotic scene. As a result, classes and events scheduled for Monday night were canceled. Many of the buildings on campus remain closed until police finish their investigation.

Tragedy struck the University of Texas.

"I saw a guy holding a knife. It looked like a small machete, it was curved," says Rachel Prichett, UT student.

Prichett says she was standing in line at a food truck. All of a sudden she heard screaming and then found herself inches away from the suspect.

"He grabbed him by the shoulder and stabbed the knife in his back. So then I turned around and started running away because I realized he was just attacking random people," says Prichett.

The area surrounding Gregory Gym turned into a crime scene just after 1:45 p.m. Monday. Students tell us first responders could be seen performing CPR on victims. Austin Police say one died and three others were left injured. FOX 7 saw one being loaded into an ambulance.

"You hear stories on the news but you never actually think it will happen where you go to school. So, that's kind of terrifying for me. I'm a little like shaken right now," says Toniel Thomas, UT student.

Within minutes Austin Police say the suspect was apprehended. He was later identified as Kendrex J. White, a student at the university. Many students were in the middle of it all with everything unfolding right before their eyes.

"You see the police tackle him and kind of say...'if you move you're going to get tased.' Everyone is like, oh my gosh," says Lindsey Clark, UT student.

Crime scene tape covered the heart of campus - from Gregory Gym, to Perry-Castaneda Library, to Jester Dormitory. A back-pack is being investigated there. It's unsure if it belongs to one of the victims or the suspect.

"It's pretty unsettling that this could happen in the middle of the day. He was just stabbing people, so you know, he could have just stabbed me," says Prichett.



We're learning the victim who died was a former student of Graham Independent School District. The district is in-between Dallas and Abilene. School officials say he was a 2016 high school graduate and an inspiration to everyone around him. They give their condolences to the family.

