UT officials console campus after stabbing attacks Local News UT officials console campus after stabbing attacks Just over a year after the loss of UT student Haruka Weiser, the campus is hit with another act of violence. UTPD says their suspect, Kendrex J. White, stabbed four with a hunting knife, killing one outside the Gregory Gym on campus.

Just over a year after the loss of UT student Haruka Weiser, the campus is hit with another act of violence. UTPD says their suspect, Kendrex J. White, stabbed four with a hunting knife, killing one outside the Gregory Gym on campus.

“It was described to us that the individual calmly walked around the Gregory gymnasium plaza and basically attacked these four unfortunate students there,” said UTPD Chief David Carter.

READ: One dead, three injured after stabbing attacks at UT Austin

Police say 21-year-old White, a black man and student at UT, stabbed three White and one Asian male students. They don't know what his motivation was. There's also no word if this tied in to the fraternity house vandalism that occurred two weeks ago.

“This breaks my heart to have to announce this. It breaks my heart that any of our students are touched by tragedy. They come here to learn, to look to the future,” said Dr. Gregory Fenves, UT President.

Police responded and were able to arrest White within 2 minutes. But it was already too late for the one student dead on scene.

“At the time of this awful tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families of this incredibly senseless attack,” said Fenves.

UTPD is leading the investigation, with APD assisting when needed. They say they will do all they can to make everyone feel safe.

“We are once again going to 12 hour shifts to assure our community that UTPD is for them,” said Carter.