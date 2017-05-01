UT officials console campus after stabbing attacks

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:May 01 2017 10:41PM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 10:41PM CDT

Just over a year after the loss of UT student Haruka Weiser, the campus is hit with another act of violence. UTPD says their suspect, Kendrex J. White, stabbed four with a hunting knife, killing one outside the Gregory Gym on campus.

“It was described to us that the individual calmly walked around the Gregory gymnasium plaza and basically attacked these four unfortunate students there,” said UTPD Chief David Carter.

READ: One dead, three injured after stabbing attacks at UT Austin

Police say 21-year-old White, a black man and student at UT, stabbed three White and one Asian male students. They don't know what his motivation was.  There's also no word if this tied in to the fraternity house vandalism that occurred two weeks ago.

“This breaks my heart to have to announce this. It breaks my heart that any of our students are touched by tragedy. They come here to learn, to look to the future,” said Dr. Gregory Fenves, UT President.

Police responded and were able to arrest White within 2 minutes. But it was already too late for the one student dead on scene.

“At the time of this awful tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families of this incredibly senseless attack,” said Fenves.

UTPD is leading the investigation, with APD assisting when needed. They say they will do all they can to make everyone feel safe.

“We are once again going to 12 hour shifts to assure our community that UTPD is for them,” said Carter.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories