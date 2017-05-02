Classes resume at UT after stabbing attack Local News Classes resume at UT after stabbing attack Classes resumed today at the University of Texas Austin just a day after a stabbing attack that left one student dead and three others injured. The student who has died has been identified as Harrison Brown.

UT STUDENTS DESCRIBE VIOLENT ATTACKS ON CAMPUS

Two of the students who were stabbed have since been released from the hospital.

The attack happened in the afternoon on May 1. Police say 21-year-old Kendrix White was armed with a huge hunting knife.

ONE DEAD, THREE INJURED AFTER STABBING ATTACKS AT UT AUSTIN

Officials held a press conference at around 11 a.m. to discuss details of the attack. FOX 7's Casey Claiborne was there and will have more on what was discussed on FOX 7 News at 5.