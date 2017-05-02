Celebrating National Teacher Day Local News Celebrating National Teacher Day It's National Teacher Day and to celebrate FOX 7's Tania Ortega highlights one local teacher who's been educating children for the past 35 years.

Everyone has that special teacher who made a huge impression on them growing up and Mrs. Gloria Barrett is that person for a lot of kids in Austin.

When you walk in to Mrs. Barrett's class you never know which language they'll be speaking. She started the dual language program at Pillow Elementary teaching both Spanish and English.

"To be bilingual is a treasure and there are children who will continue to move on to high school and they may even pick up a third language," Mrs. Barrett says.

Ever since she was a child, Mrs. Barrett says she had good teacher who encouraged her to pursue the career. She says teaching is her calling.

"I think one of the things that I enjoy is that when they're learning like they are today. They're looking at something new and they're alive. They're like wow, its a good feeling that I get when they're learning," Mrs. Barrett says.

Because of her commitment to the students, Mrs. Barrett was named Teacher of the Year at Pillow.

Pillow Principal Brian Hill says, "She's amazing. As an administrator you know when you have a really great teacher. You walk in the classroom and the kids are engaged. They love the learning that is going on. They love their teacher."

2nd grader Juliana says Mrs. Barrett is "one of the best teachers in the world."

And luckily for Juliana it seems Mrs. Barrett has no intention of retiring any time soon.

"This is where I need to be and this why my children are successful," Mrs. Barrett says, "Because I want them to continue to grow and be a better person."