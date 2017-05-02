Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Austin

Austin police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north east Austin.

Police were called out to a hot-shot call involving an attempted suicide, according to Austin police. The incident happened near the intersection of Braker Lane and Dessau Road at a home on Long Winter Drive around 11 a.m.

Police received a call that reported a male was outside erratically waving a gun around. Shortly after, a second caller reported having an argument with her son at the same location.

The mother told 911 her son had a gun and that he wanted to kill himself.

Officers witnessed the subject in the street and he was reportedly not complying with demands from APD. Authorities say they saw the male begin to head toward his mother and so an officer fired "in defense of the mother that was in the driveway at that point," Interim Chief Brian Manley said.

EMS arrived shortly after and the subject was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure. The investigation is still ongoing.