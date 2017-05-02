Harrison Brown memorial service at University Catholic Center

Courtesy: Graham ISD
Posted:May 02 2017 04:19PM CDT

Updated:May 02 2017 04:19PM CDT

The University Catholic Center is hosting a Memorial Mass for Harrison Brown on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m.

Brown was a UT freshman and lost his life in what UT officials call a senseless act of violence. He was a victim in the fatal stabbing attacks at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon

UT President Greg Fenves met with some of Brown's family Tuesday morning who said he loved being a Longhorn. They told him Brown was passionate about music and was a talented musician.   

The memorial service will be held at the University Catholic Center and is opened to all members of the public. The service is for Harrison Brown and the other victims of the tragedy. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for a Harrison Brown Memorial Fund. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday it had raised $78,613. To donate, go here.


