Fear at UT: Fenves says students asking 'how can this happen again?'

UT President Gregory Fenves said after the murder of Haruka Weiser last April and now this "senseless act of violence" there is fear among students. And Fenves says that fear is justified.

"It is hard to comprehend that in 50 years there has never been a murder on our campus and to have two in one year is simply unexplainable," said UT President Gregory Fenves during a Tuesday morning press conference at the University of Texas.

"They are asking 'how can this happen again?' and 'will it happen again?' and I'm feeling the same way," Fenves said.

Police say 21-year-old Kendrex Jermaine White stabbed 4 people on campus Monday afternoon near Gregory Gym.

"He encountered a female student which he then basically kicked her as if kicking her out of the way from what we understand and then stabbed a white male individual," said UT Police Chief David Carter.

That student -- who didn't survive White's attack -- was UT freshman Harrison Brown. Fenves spoke with his mother and brother John, a recent UT grad.

"Mrs. Brown talked about her son Harrison and how much he loved being a Longhorn in his first year here," Fenves said.

Fenves says like many students, Brown was trying to figure out what path he wanted to follow. His brother says he wanted to study music.

"His family and our community will never be able to hear Harrison play and sing again. And for this our hearts are breaking and we are deeply, deeply saddened," Fenves said.

One of the rumors Chief Carter addressed is that White was targeting fraternities. He says that doesn't seem to be the case because none of his victims were wearing Greek lettering identifying them with fraternities.

"This was not a conspiracy. This was not a person that had a vendetta against any particular group. We have solid grounds and reason to believe that the individual was suffering from mental health issues," Carter said.

Carter says Kendrex White was recently involuntarily committed in another city.



In the hours following Monday's tragedy, Austin Police responded to two other incidents in west campus. Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says a man was stabbed near 26th and Nueces after tackling a man in a black hoodie who appeared to be acting aggressive toward a woman.

"He said as he looked he observed that he had a knife in his hand and he was pointing it at this victim and he appeared to be giving her direction to do something," Manley said.

Police also responded to a body on the 2700 block of Nueces. Manley says it's nothing suspicious. And he says neither incident is related to White's attack on his fellow students.

Nevertheless, UT Police is ramping up patrols on campus and Austin Police is teaming up with DPS to do the same in the area around campus.

"Troopers in patrol vehicles, on motorcycles and bicycles, on mounted units on horses patrolling those areas for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until told otherwise," said Joe Ortiz with Texas DPS.

