Title IX lawsuit filed against AISD

The parents of a four-year-old girl have filed a federal Title IX lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District.

It involves an alleged sexual assault at Boone Elementary in early February. AISD only recently reopened the case after the girl's parents called the Travis County District Attorneys Office.

The lawsuit claims AISD has "fostered an environment that substantially increased students' chances of being sexually assaulted." It also claims the teacher never contacted family, despite repeated requests and because AISD receives federal funding, ignoring the family's request for help is a Title IX violation to their daughter.

The lawsuit also names outgoing AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez and current AISD Detective Alex Phillips as defendants.

It alleges Phillips has ended sexual assault investigations without ever filing charges against perpetrators, thereby depriving victims of remedies and accommodations.

The parents are asking for damages for civil rights violations. They are also asking for punitive damages. The parents are co-represented by Houston attorney Chad Dunn. Dunn also represents several women who have filed Title IX lawsuits against Baylor University.

AISD says they haven't been served with the lawsuit yet. Once they have time to review it they "may comment on its' merits."