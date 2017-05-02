UT students honoring Brown and three other victims Local News UT students honoring Brown and three other victims The University of Texas is trying to remain strong one day after a brutal stabbing spree on campus. One student was killed and three others were injured. A memorial site has been set up at UT, where police are stepping up patrols.

On campus Tuesday were Austin Police officers, DPS troopers and school officials keeping an eye out. They're making sure safety is first during this difficult time.

It was a life ended too soon, but we see just how much of an impact Harrison Brown made on people during that time - from the University of Texas to friends from back home.

"So genuine. Just happy and intelligent and funny and talented. So, so talented. I've never heard him say a negative word about a human being in my entire life," says Alex Riley, friend of Harris Brown, from Graham, Texas.

The 19-year-old was killed during Monday's brutal attacks. Three others were injured. Tower bells rang in their honor Tuesday but walking through campus, there is an overwhelming sense of sadness.

"I know what they're going through and that was a difficult thing for me. I just wanted to show people they aren't going through this alone," says UT student.

One by one flowers were placed on tables near where the attacks happened, hoping it will bring a little bit of comfort to students as they mourn. It was all in front of Gregory Gym, where a memorial site was also set up to honor Brown. Students stopped by to pay their respects.

"I think with the UT community, we're all close together. I think it's just a way for us to support one another after this tragic event," says Travis Scott, UT student.

Austin police officially identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kendrex Jermaine White. He has been charged with murder and more charges are expected to follow. One student recalls the moment when things came to an end - White on the ground in handcuffs.

"He didn't put up a fight, he was calm about it throughout the whole situation," says UT student.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, authorities and school officials were trying to bring some answers to light.

"This was not a conspiracy. This was not a person that had a vendetta against any particular group. We have solid grounds, and reason to believe, that the individual was suffering from mental health issues," says Chief David Carter, UT Police Department.

Either way, Alex Riley says she lost a dear friend but will always cherish the memories they shared.

"I think it's still very hard for my entire group of friends to grasp what is going on. It still hasn't set in. Every second we are confused and angry and just very sad. But, we're all here... prepared to celebrate him and cherish his life," says Riley.

Chief carter also cleared up some confusion about two separate incidents in West Campus that also happened Monday. A student was stabbed near 26th street, he later went to the hospital and police were then notified. His injuries were non life-threatening. There was also a male in his 20's found dead inside an apartment, but it does not appear to be a suspicious incident. Again, police say both of these incidents are not related to the campus stabbings.

The University of Texas has planned a memorial for Wednesday night. It's to remember Harrison Brown and the three other victims of Monday's stabbing. The community memorial begins at 7:00 pm on the Main Mall on campus. The service is expected to last about an hour.