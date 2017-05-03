White does not remember stabbing attack, affidavit says

The suspect in the UT stabbing attacks on Monday said "If I did something I don't remember then I want to be told," according to an arrest affidavit.

Kendrex White was taken into custody Monday afternoon following attacks of four UT students, killing one and injuring three others.

White was read his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak. He was asked if he knew why he was in custody. White responded "Yes, accusations of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon," the affidavit said.

Officers asked White if he was hearing voices and White said that "his mind told him to, 'tell the truth and withhold any action that he did because it really didn't happen.'"

White has been charged with murder and police say more charges are expected.