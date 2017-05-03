Suspect pretends to be rideshare driver, sexually assaults woman

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman on March 19 at around 1 a.m.

Police say the female victim was at The Domain in the 11400 block of North Mopac Expressway Northbound and was wanting to meet her friends in downtown Austin.

The victim had used a ride share app and she got into a white van believing it to the ride she had requested. Soon after driving off she received a text from the actual ride share driver who was waiting at the location where she had requested to be picked up.

Police say the victim said that she continued riding with the suspect who proceeded to pull over somewhere along Mopac. After pulling over, the victim was sexually assaulted in the back of the van.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

30-40 years old

Approximately 5'10"

180 pounds

Athletic build

Bald head

Brown eyes

The vehicle is described as a white older model van with a well-maintained tan interior.

APD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Sex Crimes Unit at (512) 974-5230 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.