Search for suspects in New Braunfels Burger King robbery

The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at the Burger King located in the 200 block of I-35 North on Tuesday May 2, 2017.

According to NBPD, two male suspects entered the restaurant and each of them displayed a handgun to employees and customers. The suspects demanded money from the employees and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are described as possibly black males who were wearing hoodies and bandanas over their faces. Both suspects fled in a black of dark-colored passenger car.

According to police officers, an employee of the restaurant began following the suspects onto I-35 North and called 911 to report the robbery. The employee followed the suspects as they exited the highway at FM 306 and took the turnaround onto the I-35 South Frontage Road before turning onto Post Road.

While traveling down Post Road, the suspects fired several shots at the employee.

The employee stopped chasing the suspects. No injuries were reported.

Police officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle.

This case remains an open and active investigation by the NBPD Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects of their vehicle is asked to contact Comal County Crime Stoppers, where all tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS(8477), leave a tip online, or text a tip by texting "Comal" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).