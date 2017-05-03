Police investigating after two men found dead on West Gate Boulevard

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 03 2017 04:37PM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 04:37PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is investigating after two men were found deceased in South Austin. 

According to police, officers responded to the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard for a check welfare call. When police officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased males inside one of the residences.  

Police officers believe the two men knew each other but are not sure what their relationship was. 

The Austin Police Department is investigating how both men died. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


