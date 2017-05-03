FOX 7 Debate: Mental Health Awareness Local News FOX 7 Debate: Mental Health Awareness When the suspect, Kendrex White, in the fatal knife attacks on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin was taken into custody, police officers asked if he knew why he had been arrested.

White responded, "Yes. Accusation of pushing someone down and I think using a bladed weapon."

Officers with the Austin Police Department also asked White if he was hearing voices in his head and he said that his mind told him to 'tell the truth and withhold any action that he did because it really didn't happen.'

White also said it was possible that he used a knife in a manner to hit someone but he did not remember. Joining us now to discuss this further is Karen Ranus, the Executive Director of the Austin Chapter for the National Alliance on Mental Health.