2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup announced

The lineup for the 2017 Austin City Limits Music Festival has been announced. Headliners this year include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, The Killers and Gorillaz.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Martin Garrix, The xx, Ice Cube, Ryan Adams and Solange.

Weekend One of the festival is October 6-8 and Weekend Two is October 13-15.

You can get the full lineup and get tickets here.