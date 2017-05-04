Thousands gather to honor victims of UT campus stabbing attack Local News Thousands gather to honor victims of UT campus stabbing attack Thousands gathered at a ceremony on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin to honor Harrison Brown, who was killed in the May 1 stabbing attack, and the three surviving victims.

It was a ceremony filled with love, emotion and music. Music was fitting because it was Brown's passion.

The ceremony began with one of Brown's friends playing a song on an acoustic guitar on the steps of the Main Mall. Several more of Brown's friends shared memories from growing up together to their freshman year at UT and all talked about his kind spirit.

UT President Greg Fenves pointed out how close Brown was to his parents, especially his father who has ALS.

Fenves explained that Brown was involved in charities that do ALS research. Brown volunteered and participated last year in a walk to defeat ALS and at the end of the walk Brown and his brother carried their dad over the finish line.

The ceremony closed with the song "I'll Be" by Edwin McCain and students putting up their horns in solidarity.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Brown family. It has raised nearly $150,000 as of 5/4 7:30 a.m. You can donate here.

The Counseling and Mental Health Center has extended hours today (5/4) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a 24-hour crisis line for those who need to talk. That number is 512-471-2255.

As each day passes, more is being learned about what happened on May 1. Court documents showed revealing testimony from the suspect.

ACCUSED UT ATTACKER DOESN'T REMEMBER STABBINGS