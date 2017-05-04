Sanctuary City Bill heads to Governor's desk

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:May 04 2017 11:31AM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 11:31AM CDT

Despite hours of emotional testimony, protests, and sit-ins at the capitol, Texas is one step closer to passing a law that would ban sanctuary cities.

SB 4 has been one of the most contentious proposals this session. It allows police officers to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs and police chiefs with jail time if they don't comply with federal authorities.

State Senator Charles Perry sponsored the bill. He says it's about the rule of law and they don't want illegal criminals back on the street.

Texas doesn't currently have any sanctuary cities but that hasn't stopped Governor Abbott and other leaders from pushing to ban them.

Opponents call the bill racist and divisive. Many police departments say the measure will hurt their relationships with the immigrant community.

They're worried concerns over being deported will prevent victims from reporting crimes and stop witnesses from coming forward with information about crimes.

From the beginning, Governor Abbott has said this bill is a priority. He posted the following tweet after it passed.

Many organizations have made it very clear, if the bill becomes law, they will file a lawsuit  against the state. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories