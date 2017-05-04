APD searching for Domain burglary suspect

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a burglary suspect believed to be behind several recent apartment burglaries in the Domain area.
According to APD, the suspect appears to be targeting higher-end apartment communities.
Police believe the same suspect might also be behind the apartment burglaries in the Lamar Union area. bb
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Austin Police Department. Tips can be directed to the APD Burglary Unit Tip Line at 512-974-6800 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.