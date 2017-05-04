Texas Senate voted to eliminate mandatory safety inspections

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:May 04 2017 09:47PM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 09:47PM CDT

Annual vehicle inspections, you must get them in order to renew your car sticker.

“It's not much of a pain right now. it is when it doesn't pass,” said Keither Perkins, motorcyclist.

“I'm indifferent,” said Krystle Copolus.

Thursday, the Texas Senate voted to eliminate Texas' mandatory safety inspections.

Drivers would just go to the tax office to renew registration. For drivers, it's a mixed bag, but for businesses like Top Gunn, it can have a huge effect. “It would definitely hurt us quite a bit,” said Trey Davis, manager at Top Gunn Equipment Rental.

At their south location, Topp Gunn does inspections. and for them it's very lucrative.

“State inspections make up about forty percent of our revenue at the South location,” said Davis.

The Travis County Tax Office say they would not lose any money, since they would still get money from vehicle registration fees. But for Davis, he says not only would money be a problem but customer safety, and environmental factors.

“You got a lot of people who are driving their vehicles that are definitely not safe, tires are bad, wipers are bad, and people are not aware of the situation and will continue to drive the vehicle,” said Davis.

Other states like California and Florida have already done away with inspections. If SB 1588 passes, commercial vehicles would still have to get inspections. The bill has now moved to the House.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories