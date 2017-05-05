Honoring members of University of Texas who have died Local News Honoring members of University of Texas who have died May 5 is UT Remembers which is an annual day of remembrance honoring members of the University of Texas who died over the past year. This year's ceremony comes just four days after freshman Harrison Brown was killed on campus.

May 5 is UT Remembers which is an annual day of remembrance honoring members of the University of Texas who died over the past year. This year's ceremony comes just four days after freshman Harrison Brown was killed on campus.

THOUSANDS GATHER TO HONOR VICTIMS OF UT CAMPUS STABBING ATTACK

The UT community is coming together to honor the 216 Longhorns that have passed away over the past year. Those being remembered include students, current and retired faculty and staff.

UT Remembers began in 1998 and happens every year on the last day of spring semester. It's a time of the university to pay tribute to those who died, reflect upon who they were, what they gave to the school and what they meant to the people whose lives they touched.

One of the lives being honored is Haruka Weiser. Weiser was a freshman dance and theater student who was murdered on campus in April 2016.

ONE YEAR DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF UT STUDENT HARUKA WEISER

Starting at 8:45 a.m. there will be lowering of the flags ceremony at the Main Mall and the actual service takes place at 2 p.m. The day will end by darkening the Tower.

For a full list of the day's events and schedule you can go here.