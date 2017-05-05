Student lied about stabbing in West Campus

The Austin Police Department said the student who claimed he was stabbed in the West Campus area on Monday lied about the attack.

Interim Chief Brian Manley said 20-year-old UT student Lewis Yarbrough told them that he accidentally hurt himself and because of medical expenses tried to connect his injury to the stabbing attacks at the University of Texas.

Yarbrough has been charged with false report to police officer or law enforcement employee.