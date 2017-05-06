2017 Local Election Results

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 06 2017 08:49PM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 10:26PM CDT

2017 Election Results

Hays County ISD

City of Hays

City of San Marcos 

San Marcos CISD

City of Wimberley

City of Dripping Springs

Springhollow MUD

City of Bee Cave

City of Lakeway

City of West Lake Hills

City of Cedar Park

City of Round Rock

Round Rock ISD

Pflugerville ISD

City of Bastrop

Bastrop ISD

City of Smithville

Smithville ISD

City of Burnet

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories