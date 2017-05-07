23-year-old son arrested for father's murder [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Travis County Sheriff's Office) Local News 23-year-old son arrested for father's murder The Travis County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Tabyes Sauls and charged him with the overnight shooting and murder of his father on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

WATCH TCSO PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

According to TCSO, deputies responded to multiple dispatch calls for the 11000 block of Gregg Lane, between the cities of Manor and Pflugerville, at approximately 3:30 am. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle off of the roadway and a deceased black male laying next to that vehicle who had been shot.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives from the Homicide Division learned that the victim had been last seen with two of his adult sons. Within a few hours, the two men had been located and interviewed. After the interviews were conducted and evidence was collected, Tabyes Sauls was arrested and charged with murder.

TCSO: son of man found shot and killed arrested for the crime. 23 yo Tabyes Sauls will be charged with murder. @fox7austin pic.twitter.com/QxJiz8v0Jf — Jennifer Kendall (@jenniferonFOX7) May 7, 2017

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.