23-year-old son arrested for father's murder

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 07 2017 04:28PM CDT

Updated:May 07 2017 06:10PM CDT

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Tabyes Sauls and charged him with the overnight  shooting and murder of his father on Sunday, May 7, 2017. 

WATCH TCSO PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

According to TCSO, deputies responded to multiple dispatch calls for the 11000 block of Gregg Lane, between the cities of Manor and Pflugerville, at approximately 3:30 am. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle off of the roadway and a deceased black male laying next to that vehicle who had been shot. 

The victim has not been identified at this time. 

Detectives from the Homicide Division learned that the victim had been last seen with two of his adult sons. Within a few hours, the two men had been located and interviewed. After the interviews were conducted and evidence was collected, Tabyes Sauls was arrested and charged with murder. 

 

 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available. 


