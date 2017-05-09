Free eye exams for service and working dogs Local News Free eye exams for service and working dogs Service and working dogs across the country are getting their eyes checked for free in May. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty Hospital is one of the providers in Austin.

It's all part of a national event put on by the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists. The goal is to detect eye disease and prevent vision loss.

Since the event launched in 2008, ophthalmologists have volunteered their services to provide more than 52,000 free vision screenings for service dogs. That's a savings of about $200 to their owners.

You can get more information here: https://www.acvoeyeexam.org/