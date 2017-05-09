Austin Fire Department battles house fire

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire in Avery Ranch at a two story home on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Austin Fire Info, crews were able to put the fire out and are now working on salvage. The home reportedly has "significant damage," AFD says.
The fire department says the probable cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
Fire on Brodick is out. Crews working on salvage and overhaul. Home suffered significant damage. Probable cause is lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/EA8pea8y9W— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) May 9, 2017