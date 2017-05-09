Austin Fire Department battles house fire

Courtesy: AFD 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: AFD 

Courtesy: AFD 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: AFD 

Courtesy: AFD 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: AFD 

Courtesy: AFD 
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Courtesy: AFD 

Courtesy: AFD 
Courtesy: AFD 
Courtesy: AFD 
Courtesy: AFD 

Posted:May 09 2017 04:00PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 06:01PM CDT

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire in Avery Ranch at a two story home on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a tweet from Austin Fire Info, crews were able to put the fire out and are now working on salvage. The home reportedly has "significant damage," AFD says. 

The fire department says the probable cause of the fire was a lightning strike. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories