Driver seriously hurt after truck goes down embankment

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:May 10 2017 06:57AM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 06:57AM CDT

A driver is in the hospital after a truck goes down an embankment. It happened on northbound SH 130 near Blue Bluff Road.

Officials say the 18 wheeler left the road and went down an 100 foot embankment. 

The driver is identified only as a male in his 40s. Officials say his injuries are serious but not life threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 


