One dead in Pflugerville shooting, police on lookout for suspect

Posted:May 10 2017 08:51AM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 08:51AM CDT

Pflugerville police are asking the public for help in locating the suspect in a deadly shooting.

Police say that at around 5 a.m. they received a call about shots fired at 15800 Foothills Farm Loop. The victim, described only as a Hispanic male in his 20s, was found the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information you're asked to call 512-670-5700.

This is Pflugerville's first homicide of the year.


