Chi'lantro BBQ food truck to be on UT campus, donating profits to stabbing victims

(www.chilantrobbq.com)
(www.chilantrobbq.com)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 10 2017 04:41PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 04:41PM CDT

Chilantro BBQ will be on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in support of the multiple people who were stabbed near Gregory Gym on May 1, 2017. 

The Korean BBQ food truck will be on campus from 11 am to 4 pm. According to a post on Facebook, all of the profits made on Thursday will be giving to the victims and their families. 

A student at the University of Texas Austin attacked his fellow undergraduates on Monday, May 1 with what authorities described as a "Bowie-style hunting knife," killing one and injuring three others.

19-year-old Harrison Brown was the student who was fatally stabbed.

Thousands gathered at a ceremony on the campus to honor Brown and the three surviving victims.

UT Austin Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kendrex J. White, who was taken into custody without incident near a gymnasium.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories