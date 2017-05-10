Chi'lantro BBQ food truck to be on UT campus, donating profits to stabbing victims

Chilantro BBQ will be on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, May 11, 2017 in support of the multiple people who were stabbed near Gregory Gym on May 1, 2017.

The Korean BBQ food truck will be on campus from 11 am to 4 pm. According to a post on Facebook, all of the profits made on Thursday will be giving to the victims and their families.

A student at the University of Texas Austin attacked his fellow undergraduates on Monday, May 1 with what authorities described as a "Bowie-style hunting knife," killing one and injuring three others.

19-year-old Harrison Brown was the student who was fatally stabbed.

Thousands gathered at a ceremony on the campus to honor Brown and the three surviving victims.

UT Austin Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kendrex J. White, who was taken into custody without incident near a gymnasium.