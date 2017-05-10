Pflugerville PD investigating first homicide in more than 15 years

By: RaeAnn Christensen

Posted:May 10 2017 09:27PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 09:44PM CDT

For the first time in more than a decade the Pflugerville Police Department said they're investigating a homicide. They said a man was shot early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.

Pflugerville Police said they have investigated murder-suicides in the past few years. But this is the first homicide investigation for the department in more than 15-years.
               
Jessica Robledo is the Pflugerville Police Chief. “At approximately 5 o'clock in the morning, Pflugerville Police Department received a call for service of shots fired in this area,” she said.

The area was the 1825 Place Apartments off of Foothill Farms Loop.

Chief Robledo, who's been in the chief now for only a few months said when officers arrived they found a Hispanic man in his early 20s, had been shot. “There was a victim lying in the parking lot. This victim was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Hospital, the victim was later pronounced deceased at 656 a.m.”

Chief Robledo said they do not know yet who shot the man and are making a plea to the community.

She's asking anyone who saw anything or has any information to come forward. “I know that folks called in on shots fired. I know there's times when people look out the window after they hear the shot, you saw something a vehicle description, you saw somebody running, work with us, this is a plea for the community to come together and work with the Pflugerville Police Department," she said although a suspect has not yet been identified, they do believe it's an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the public.

If anyone has any information you’re asked to call PPD at 512-670 -5700.


