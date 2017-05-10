FOX 7 Discussion: Medical Marijuana

By: Mike Warren, Rebecca Thomas

Posted:May 10 2017 09:56PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 09:56PM CDT

As the clock winds down for this legislative session, so do the passage of bills. 

One of those bills, the medical marijuana bill HB2107, would have expanded the Compassionate Use Act which legalized oils containing CBD for treatment of intractable epilepsy. The expansion would have also included those who have autism or other severe neurological disorders. 

As of Monday, however, the bill is essentially dead. 

Joining us to talk about the bill more is medical marijuana advocate Amy Lou Fawell. She is also the Executive Director of MAMMA, which stands for 'Mothers Advocating Medical Marijuana for Autism'.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories