FOX 7 Discussion: Medical Marijuana Local News FOX 7 Discussion: Medical Marijuana As the clock winds down for this legislative session, so do the passage of bills.

One of those bills, the medical marijuana bill HB2107, would have expanded the Compassionate Use Act which legalized oils containing CBD for treatment of intractable epilepsy. The expansion would have also included those who have autism or other severe neurological disorders.

As of Monday, however, the bill is essentially dead.

Joining us to talk about the bill more is medical marijuana advocate Amy Lou Fawell. She is also the Executive Director of MAMMA, which stands for 'Mothers Advocating Medical Marijuana for Autism'.