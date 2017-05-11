Train derailment in Manor

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:May 11 2017 08:04AM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 08:04AM CDT

A train has derailed in Manor. It happened at Blue Bluff Road and Old Highway 20 which is near Manor New Tech High School and Manor ISD bus barn. Officials say the road will be closed until late this evening as crews bring in a crane from Houston to get the cars back on track.

DPS was notified of around 2 a.m. of the derailment. Three rail cars were carrying fertilizer and gravel.

Officials say no one was hurt and there is no hazmat issue.


