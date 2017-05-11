'Cheeto the lucky seahorse' rehabilitated at CMA

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 11 2017 08:43AM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 11:49AM CDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A little girl at Indian Shores Beach thought a seagull dropped a Cheeto at her feet, but quickly realized it wasn't a Cheeto at all, it was a tiny seahorse.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium, home to Winter the Dolphin, says the little girl and her mom called them as soon as they realized it was a seahorse and a volunteer brought the little seahorse to the aquarium.

The female orange-lined seahorse, that has been nicknamed "Cheeto," underwent an intense week of care, the aquarium said, and began to eat grass shrimp. She appears to be recovering and will soon be released back into to her home, the aquarium says.

"Each creature is important to us, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to rehabilitate Cheeto," says David Yates, aquarium CEO.

The little orange seahorse can be seen on a live "Cheeto Cam" until its released at seewinter.com. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories