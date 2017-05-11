Special education teacher facing charges after being accused of biting student Local News Special education teacher facing charges after being accused of biting student An AISD special education teacher is facing charges after being accused of biting a student. 35-year-old Courtney Nicole Williams is facing charges of Injury to a Child, a 3rd degree felony

The student, according to her mother does have behavioral issues, but that is why she was in the program she's in at Cook Elementary School in North Austin. Her mom, Librada Henry said she's shocked this could happen by someone who's specifically trained to handle these types of students.

“She's wrong for doing it. She should've asked for more help or worked with someone else. She's trained in it, she should know not to do that,” she said.

On March 6th 2017, court documents said 35-year-old Courtney Nicole Williams was trying to remove Henry's daughter from a classroom because she was being disruptive. Williams told police once she got the victim to the hallway she began to flail her arms, she was standing behind her, when the girl started to push her arm up and hit Williams in the face.

Williams claimed she was hit and she was closing her mouth because she was telling the girl to stop resisting.

The affidavit said Williams admitted she did bite the victim on the arm.

The principal sent Framy Diaz sent out a letter to parents saying:

Dear Cook Elementary School Families,

The safety of all students is our top priority at Cook Elementary School. With that in mind, I’m writing to let you know about an incident that has affected our community. This morning, one of our special education teachers, Courtney Williams, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in March.

We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk to your students about what to do if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about any behavior, and how to report such behavior to a trusted adult.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at 512-414-2510.

As always, thank you for your support of Cook Elementary School.

Henry said trust has been broken and she worries about sending her daughter to school now. “I feel for her going there because who's to say there are going to do that again. I know she's scared too.”

AISD said Williams resigned from her position in April. She is facing charges of Injury to a Child, a 3rd degree felony.