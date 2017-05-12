Two people hurt in Round Rock shooting

Round Rock police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people hurt. It happened in the parking lot at the Red Villa Apartments at 1401 S. A.W. Grimes.

Police say they received a call at around 10:40 p.m. of a shooting. When officers arrived they found one male and one female who appeared to be shot.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries. One is in critical condition but police say when officers arrived on scene both victims were somewhat responsive.

There is currently no suspect description. If you have any information you're asked to call police.