Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Posted:May 12 2017 11:24AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 11:24AM CDT

Round Rock Police are searching for M’Kenzie Allen Marzett. 

Marzett is a 19-year-old male and a wanted suspect for a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven at 2680 Gattis School Road. The robbery happened on May 10, 2017 around 3:13 a.m., according to police. 

Police say Marzett and Anthony Rheinholtz entered the convenience store and robbed the clerk. A subject reportedly fired multiple times, but there were no injuries. 

Rheinholtz has been arrested for robbery and booked into Williamson County Jail. 

Police are asking the public for help to locate Marzett. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Tip Line at 512-671-2806.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories