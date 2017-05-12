Police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Round Rock Police are searching for M’Kenzie Allen Marzett.

Marzett is a 19-year-old male and a wanted suspect for a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven at 2680 Gattis School Road. The robbery happened on May 10, 2017 around 3:13 a.m., according to police.

Police say Marzett and Anthony Rheinholtz entered the convenience store and robbed the clerk. A subject reportedly fired multiple times, but there were no injuries.

Rheinholtz has been arrested for robbery and booked into Williamson County Jail.

Police are asking the public for help to locate Marzett. If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Round Rock Police Tip Line at 512-671-2806.