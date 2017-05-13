Killeen teacher accused of sexually assaulting his student

(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)

Posted:May 13 2017 03:25PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 03:25PM CDT

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) -- Authorities in Central Texas say an elementary school teacher has been arrested on a charge of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Killeen police said in a statement that Thomas Lloyd Cannon was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Officials say police learned of the matter Wednesday after the victim disclosed the allegations against the teacher. The Bell County district attorney's office reviewed the case Friday and an arrest warrant was issued that day for Cannon.

He was taken to the Killeen city jail where he was being held Saturday while awaiting arraignment.

It's not clear if Cannon has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

   AP-WF-05-13-17 1922GMT


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories