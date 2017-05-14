Police working to identify body found in Waller Creek

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:May 14 2017 03:31PM CDT

Updated:May 14 2017 03:31PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Waller Creek. 

According to the police, the body was found around 11th Street and Red River in the early afternoon on Sunday, May 14, 2017. When police arrived on scene the man was under twelve inches of water. 

He seemed to be wearing some type of hospital scrubs. 

Police have not said if his death is being considered suspicious at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


