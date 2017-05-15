Police searching for missing elderly woman

Austin police are searching for 86-year-old Melba Schwarz.

Schwarz was last seen on Monday leaving her in the 5000 block of Placid Place around 12:30 p.m. Police said she left on foot and could be anywhere around the Burnet Road, Hancock Drive and Northland Drive areas.

Schwarz is described as a white female with white hair, hazel eyes, approximately 5'4'' and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and carrying a black purse.

Police said Schwarz has medical conditions and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 immediately.