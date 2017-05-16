Andy Roddick goes on shopping spree to benefit ARF Local News Andy Roddick goes on shopping spree to benefit ARF RetailMeNot challenged tennis champ Andy Roddick to a two minute shopping spree at a local Sam's Club so that he could collect up to $10,000 in merchandise to benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation.

RetailMeNot challenged tennis champ Andy Roddick to a two minute shopping spree at a local Sam's Club so that he could collect up to $10,000 in merchandise to benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation.

The spree took place at the Sam's Club on 290 at 8 a.m. Roddick raced through the aisles and was able to collect $8,625.72 worth of merchandise. RetailMeNot is putting in the rest so that the total will reach 10K.

The items collected will benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation as they prepare to launch their summer programs. The foundations works year round to improve the lives of children when they're not in school.

Roddick also did the spree two years ago with then pregnant wife Brooklyn Decker. You can get more information about previous sprees here.