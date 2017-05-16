Andy Roddick goes on shopping spree to benefit ARF

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:May 16 2017 12:34PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 12:34PM CDT

RetailMeNot challenged tennis champ Andy Roddick to a two minute shopping spree at a local Sam's Club so that he could collect up to $10,000 in merchandise to benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation.

The spree took place at the Sam's Club on 290 at 8 a.m. Roddick raced through the aisles and was able to collect $8,625.72 worth of merchandise. RetailMeNot is putting in the rest so that the total will reach 10K.

The items collected will benefit the Andy Roddick Foundation as they prepare to launch their summer programs. The foundations works year round to improve the lives of children when they're not in school.

Roddick also did the spree two years ago with then pregnant wife Brooklyn Decker. You can get more information about previous sprees here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories