Teacher to return to Boone Elementary after alleged sex assault

Posted:May 16 2017 04:17PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 04:17PM CDT

Boone Elementary School has sent out a letter to parents informing them a teacher would be returning to the classroom after an allegation of sexual assault. 

The Travis County District Attorney said criminal charges will not be filed in the case.

"I am writing to let you know of the decision reached by the Travis County District Attorney’s office: that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegation of sexual assault involving one of our students," the letter to parents reads.

READ: DA says no charges filed in alleged sex assault at elementary

The full letter is as follows:

"Dear Boone Elementary School Families,

It is one of our top priorities at Boone Elementary School to keep families updated on situations that affect our campus and that have been reported in the media.

With that in mind, I am writing to let you know of the decision reached by the Travis County District Attorney’s office: that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegation of sexual assault involving one of our students. The teacher will return to her classroom Monday, May 22.

We will hold a meeting for families beginning at 6 p.m. this Thursday, May 18, in the cafeteria. All families are welcome. We look forward to a respectful, productive discussion.

Media may be present outside our school but, out of respect for our families' privacy, they will stay off campus. Spanish interpretation services will be provided.

As always, we appreciate your support of Boone Elementary School. Please feel free to call me at 512-414-2537 if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Principal Alan Stevens Boone Elementary School"


