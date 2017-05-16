Police searching for two suspects believed to be near St. Edward's campus

Posted:May 16 2017 06:01PM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 06:34PM CDT

UPDATE: St. Edward's University Campus Safety says police are looking for two suspects believed to be near campus and telling the public to stay indoors. 

There is an armed intruder on St. Edward's campus, according to SEU Campus Safety twitter. 

They are telling the public to seek a secure location if on campus. 

This is a developing story. 


