Police searching for two suspects believed to be near St. Edward's campus

UPDATE: St. Edward's University Campus Safety says police are looking for two suspects believed to be near campus and telling the public to stay indoors.

There is an armed intruder on St. Edward's campus, according to SEU Campus Safety twitter.

They are telling the public to seek a secure location if on campus.

#SEUAlert ARMED INTRUDER ON MAIN CAMPUS. Seek secure location if on campus. Avoid area if off campus. https://t.co/GdtUSfgiox. — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) May 16, 2017

SEU Alert: Police searching outdoors for 2 suspects near campus. Continue to stay indoors. Multiple police officers on campus securing area — SEU Campus Safety (@SEUSafety) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story.