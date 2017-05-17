FOX 7 Debate: Special counsel to investigate Trump and Russia Local News FOX 7 Debate: Special counsel to investigate Trump and Russia There has been a major development in the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department has announced a 'special counsel' to oversee that investigation.

The former FBI director, Robert Mueller, will take over the probe. The appointment comes amid criticism aimed at the White House since the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

Joining us now for some insight is GOP consultant Matt Mackowiak.