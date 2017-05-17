FOX 7 Discussion: Ridesharing in Texas

By: Mike Warren, Rebecca Thomas

Posted:May 17 2017 10:34PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:34PM CDT

A bill that would overrule Austin's ridesharing ordinance is one signature away from becoming law. 

House Bill 100 has passed the Texas Senate and is awaiting the signature of the Texas Governor Greg Abbott. 

HB 100 requires ridesharing companies to comply with state regulations and pay state fees. The companies would no longer have to submit to city regulations, including fingerprint background checks. 

Voters in Austin decided last May to allow the city to move forward with requirements including fingerprint checks for all ridesharing drivers. When those requirements were put in place, Uber and Lyft stopped operations in the city and other companies like RideAustin, Fare and Fasten took over. 

Joining us to discuss HB 100 and the future of ridesharing in Austin is city councilmember Ellen Troxclair. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories