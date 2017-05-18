Man accused of fatally stabbing UT student makes court appearance Local News Man accused of fatally stabbing UT student makes court appearance The man accused of fatally stabbing a University of Texas student Harrison Brown and wounding three others on campus will undergo another mental evaluation.

Kendrex White is charged with murder. He appeared in court on May 17 for the first time since the random attack on May 2.

UT OFFICIALS CONSOLE CAMPUS AFTER STABBING ATTACKS

Prosecutors want White examined by an expert to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. They cited a jailhouse interview he did with a Houston television station.

ACCUSED UT ATTACKER DOESN'T REMEMBER STABBINGS

Judge Tamara Needles is setting another hearing for either today or Monday.

Should White be found incompetent to stand trial he will be sent to a state facility and treated until he regains competency and is able to stand trial.