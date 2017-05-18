Man accused of fatally stabbing UT student makes court appearance

By: Noelle Newton

Posted:May 18 2017 08:12AM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 08:13AM CDT

The man accused of fatally stabbing a University of Texas student Harrison Brown and wounding three others on campus will undergo another mental evaluation.

Kendrex White is charged with murder. He appeared in court on May 17 for the first time since the random attack on May 2.

Prosecutors want White examined by an expert to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. They cited a jailhouse interview he did with a Houston television station.

Judge Tamara Needles is setting another hearing for either today or Monday.

Should White be found incompetent to stand trial he will be sent to a state facility and treated until he regains competency and is able to stand trial.


